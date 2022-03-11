Insider: Putin Advisers More Likely To Kill Him Than Criticize Him

"That's Russian tradition," former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev said.
By Susie MadrakMarch 11, 2022

Andrei Kozyrev, who was the Russian foreign minister under Boris Yeltsin, tells Ari Melber that Putin is not likely to hear about setbacks to his war effort in Ukraine from advisers.

"That is less possible than overthrow him. That's Russian tradition. They swear to tell the boss the truth, but one day they might come with a weapon and it's got him either to the grave or to retirement." Kozyrev said. Malcolm Nance and Katty Kay react.

The panel also discusses reports that Putin may use chemical weapons in the war.

Kozyrev, who is active on Twitter, explains why he does not believe Putin will use nuclear weapons:

