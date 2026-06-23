Ted Cruz’s Plan: Abolish The IRS, Send Its Agents To The Border

There's red meat, and then there is this.
Ted Cruz’s Plan: Abolish The IRS, Send Its Agents To The Border
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJune 23, 2026

Sen. Ted Cruz's descent into MAGA madness continues when he said the US should abolish the IRS and force those employees to patrol the southern border.

Outside of Lindsey Graham, no US Senator has destroyed their reputation more in service of the most corrupt man to occupy the White House in history.

"We should abolish the IRS," Cruz said. " There are 93,000 agents at the IRS. I think we should put a padlock on that building and put every one of them down on our southern border."

Every word and move Republicans make is to appease or glorify Demented Donald.

Trump hates the IRS and doesn't want to release tax returns, so in response, Cruz says we should abolish it entirely.

Trump said he has eliminated the border problem, so why should 93,000 employees be sent to the border?

There's red meat, and then there's this.

Ted says the IRS should be abolished and all 93,000 employees of the agency should be sent to guard the southern border.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-06-23T14:53:16.072Z

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