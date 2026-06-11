Tim Scott Calls Worst Inflation In 3 Years 'Good News' And Yes, He Said That Out Loud

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott tried to spin the news about high inflation under the Trump administration on Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business show. Scott started so well, correctly noting that "the trend is not going in the right direction," then he bent down and licked Trump's cankle-filled boots with a positive take on inflation.

Inflation is at its worst level in three years, and the spin didn't just come from Scott, but from the top, too. When Trump was asked about the inflation number, he somehow said, "I love it!" Sigh.

"We saw this last report is that inflation ticked up to 4.2%, highest in three years," Scott said. "Last month it was 3.8, the month before that was 3.3. The trend is not going in the right direction."

And here it comes.

"But Maria, one of the things it signals is resiliency in our economy, which is in fact good news," he insisted. "Because of Donald Trump, we have more Americans with more money in their pockets because we returned to them or kept in place a $5 trillion tax cut, and your tax return is up 11%. So there's more money to be spent on household necessities."

"So we're going to have to figure out what the hedge against inflation looks like," he continued. "I believe that they will keep rates where they are next week and not increase them. At least that's my prayer."

"I think that's how it's going to work out because ultimately the economy is healthy," he falsely added. It is strong, but we still see many headwinds, many challenges coming our way. So keeping rates where they are is probably the best thing to do from my perspective."

Scott's arms must be sore after spinning that so hard. Bless his little lyin' heart. So, less money in our pockets actually means more money in our pockets. Am I doing this right?