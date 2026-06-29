Trump Brags About State Fair That Had Power Outage And Jazz Band Playing To 10 People

Donald J. Trump's latest brag, in which he compares himself to former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, is really sad, especially since his American State Fair was sparsely attended. As Heather noted, it was a "big fat bust."

"Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?" Trump wrote on Truth Social. 'Ask yourself this simple question, "DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?"' he added. "THE ANSWER IS NO!"

Well, he's right. Obama and Biden draw crowds, not bored people trying to find the lemonade stand that doesn't exist.

So, the reality check: NBC reported a crowd of "more than 1,000" at the opening rally, with the Washington Post noting the crowd "thinly covered an area about the length of the National Museum of American History — smaller than some summer outdoor movie screenings" — and dozens were seen leaving in the middle of Trump's speech. They were bored. Trump regurgitates the worn-out rants he's told repeatedly, which are consistently littered with lies.

Trump then claimed 45,000 attended. Yeah, no.

And as for the fair itself on opening day: a jazz band played to an audience of about 10 people; a power outage hit the food pavilion, melting ice cream and raising concerns about spoiled goods; and the Washingtonian writer noted that the most energetic section was an evangelical Christian tent. Also: no corn dogs, no funnel cakes, no roller coasters — and Oregon's state exhibit was a wall that said "the beaver state" and one wooden chair—very sad stuff.

The Daily Beast noted that "Oregon, for its part, got a wall that simply said "the beaver state," and one wooden chair." A boy who peeked in said, "This one is boring!"

Photos circulating throughout the weekend showed large stretches of the fairgrounds with mostly empty seats. In one of the images, captured Saturday by The Associated Press, musician Jason Hershey is seen performing at David's Tent, a Christian worship space, in front of rows of empty seats, with only two people in attendance, according to The Independent.

Wow, even the evangelicals were all, 'Fuck this shit.'

This is what Trump's bragging about:

there are more Fox & Friends anchors at Trump's fair than actual fairgoers — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-29T12:35:36.435Z

And this:

Not sure people appreciate how difficult it is to literally have NO PEOPLE at the National Mall, especially in the summer time. — (@scarylawyerguy.bsky.social) 2026-06-29T12:37:34.860Z

I was chatting with a guy who runs the nearby corner store, which is another thing Trump can't grasp. He voted for Kamala, but also noted, "You know, no one cared about Beyoncé." Well, he's right, but Trump couldn't fill the empty wooden chair. So, there's that. I don't know if Stephen Miller, or whoever, is showing Trump AI images of the fair filled with stick figures, or if he's out of his mind. Or both!