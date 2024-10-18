Trump Brags Fox News People Wrote His Al Smith Dinner Jokes

This morning Trump appeared on his favorite early day propaganda program Fox and Friends, and admitted Fox News people wrote some of his jokes for the Al Smith dinner on Thursday. His appearance was lackluster and mean-spirited but that didn't stop the Foxers from stroking his tiny little ego.

Trump quickly realized he shouldn't have said anything about it.

DOOCY: You know Kamala Harris did not show up as you know, she sent a video from Saturday Night Live. You know, we have seen, historically, a lot of Democrats, they turn to the guys at Saturday Night Live or The Tonight Show, they write all their material. Your material was real funny. Who wrote it? Who helped you with it? TRUMP: Well, I've had a lot of people helping. A lot of people, a couple of people from Fox, actually, I shouldn't say that, but they wrote some jokes. And for the most part, I didn't like any of them. Kilmeade: Do you want to see some highlights? I think you did great.

While Kamala Harris faced a barrage of right wing attacks from Bret Baier Wednesday, Trump decided to have his personal fluffers engage with his weak ego.

Fox News and their hosts will go to any lengths to help Trump get elected, including acting as speechwriters, fluffers and bad jokesters.