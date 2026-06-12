Trump Cancels Opening Of Gordie Howe Bridge Just Because

The invitations for local dignitaries had been sent out, and school children and police were ready to witness the ribbon-cutting on Friday. And then Donald Trump stepped in to ruin everything, as he always does.

Windsor, Ontario, Mayor Drew Dilkens was not as diplomatic about the situation as Canadian Prime Minister Carney, as Windsor and Detroit have been waiting decades for the bridge, saying of the delay, "The fingerprints of Donald Trump are all over this."

Source: CBC

The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge was delayed at the request of the United States, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday afternoon. Hours after the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority postponed a planned ribbon-cutting event on Friday, Carney said there were "a few issues that have been raised."

... The postponement — and Carney's comments — come after a White House official told CBC News this week that U.S. President Donald Trump's position on the bridge had not changed. "The administration remains committed to securing the best possible deal for the American people," the statement read. Earlier this year, Trump threatened to stall the opening of the bridge until the U.S. is compensated, despite Canada paying entirely for the construction of the bridge and it being jointly owned with the state of Michigan.

After months of talks between Michigan officials and the White House, there was an understanding the Gordie Howe Bridge would open this week. Then, Howard Lutnick opposed it.



Some behind-the-scenes details on the delay of the bridge's opening: https://t.co/3a7o2gFdc8 — Joey Cappelletti (@Cappelletti7) June 11, 2026