Trump Grins As UFC Fighter Slimes Michelle Obama At White House Event

UFC heavyweight Joshua Hokit, 28, beat Derrick Lewis at Sunday's White House fight night — then used his post-win moment to hurl a false and inflammatory attack at Michelle Obama. In the weeks leading up to the event, UFC President Dana White insisted the event was apolitical and merely a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, but that's not what happened after Hokit made a whole entire little bitch out of himself.

And it was Trump's 80th birthday, and according to CNN, Trump grinned after Hokit yelled out, “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?"

There was an immediate backlash, of course. Because, fuckit, have y'all seen the current First Lady in the Epstein Files? That's real, whereas the slur thrown at Mrs. Obama is not. But sure, smear Mrs. Obama. I get it - Hokit is fantasizing about trans individuals, hoping Mrs. Obama is one of them, while in his sweaty fighter shorts, but it's Pride Month, so I don't want to slam him over his sexual obsessions. Just keep Mrs. Obama's name out your mouth, Hokit.

"Trump was seen smiling briefly cage-side after UFC fighter Josh Hokit made a false and offensive remark about former first lady Michelle Obama during his post-fight speech," CNN reports. "In a brief moment captured on camera, Trump, seated first row at the “Octagon,” appeared to show a half-smile seconds after the false remark, which has previously circulated online. A mixture of cheers and boos rippled through the crowd."

Trump smiling while a UFC fighter screams a years-old conspiracy theory on the White House lawn, on Paramount+, sponsored by Bud Light. America's 250, baby. It was supposed to be an apolitical event, but here we are in the Trump era, where class and decency are severely lacking.

Former NFL quarterback and sports broadcaster Robert Griffin III called it a "disgrace," and said Hokit is a "small man."

Josh Hokit won the biggest fight of his career at the White House and decides to finish his interview by calling Michelle Obama a Man.



What a disgrace.



It takes a really small man to use his biggest moment to attack a woman by calling her a man.



Especially with the history… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 15, 2026

The Democrats weighed in:

Michelle Obama lives in their heads rent-free 💙 pic.twitter.com/UDOQiwd0cs — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 15, 2026

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports and a supporter of the president, called on Trump to denounce Hokit’s remark.

Dave Portnoy calls on Trump to denounce the Michelle Obama slur that took place on the White House south lawn. pic.twitter.com/m2yuooycFh — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) June 15, 2026

Rep. Joaquin Castro called it "trash."

At least Trump got in another nap:

Yikes. All that just to fall asleep 😴 — Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 2026-06-15T02:03:22.830Z