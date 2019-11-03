Trump Booed Unmercifully At UFC Event

Trump's appearance at last night's UFC event in New York was met with all the derision he so richly deserves. Lockstep Republicans Kevin McCarthy, Mark Meadows, and Peter King also joined the Trumps, according to the White House press pool.

Source: The Independent

If this week is anything to go by, Donald Trump should probably give sporting events a wide berth, as some sports fans clearly don't want to be in the same building as him.

Less, than a week after being greeted with boos and chants of 'lock him up' at a World Series baseball game in Washington, Trump showed up at UFC 244 in Madsion Square Garden, New York.

He was reportedly in attendance with his eldest sons, Eric and Donald Jr, who were probably hoping to sit quietly and enjoy the big main event fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Although that probably didn't happen, before Trump was even in his seat he knew he wasn't entirely welcome in the arena as he was greeted with a chorus of deafening boos.