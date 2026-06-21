Trump Threatens To 'Take Over' Iran If Strait Remains Closed

Looks like those "peace talks" are going about as well as expected. Trump ran to one of his favorite reporters on Fox again with more threats against Iran:

Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he threatened to “take over” Iran if the Strait of Hormuz was not immediately re-opened.

The president’s latest round of threats came in response to news Saturday that Iran was once again closing the key waterway, just days after signing an agreement to ensure that traffic could flow through. Iran announced that it would close the Strait of Hormuz after Israeli forces continued an all-out assault into Lebanon aimed at dislodging Hezbollah militants.

Fox’s Trey Yingst reported on Sunday that in an early morning phone call, the U.S. president said he’d warned Iranian officials directly that "you close [the Strait of Hormuz] and you won't have a country.”

"You won't even make it back to your f**king country,” Yingst said the president claimed to have relayed to the Iranians, adding: “We'll take over the rest of the country."