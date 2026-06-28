Trump's 'Triumphal Arch' Is Already Buckling — Just Like Everything Else He Touches

Donald J. Trump once again proves that everything he touches dies. In this latest case, the Great American State Fair, intended to showcase his massive design visions, has instead become a three-day catastrophe. It has been plagued by artist boycotts, broken equipment, abysmal turnout, and a poorly constructed replica arch that is now collapsing due to bad weather, according to the New York Times.

Can you imagine the humiliation of throwing a festival, and nobody shows up except a heatwave and a power outage that kills the Ferris wheel? Trump has definitely lost his juice with his lint-licking, mouth breathing base.

Case in point: Across the midway, Trump's grand architectural vision manifested as a very sad, buckling plywood arch wrapped in wrinkling vinyl. If the visuals didn't depress you, the audio would: instead of the promised star-studded lineup of Bret Michaels and the Commodores—who all backed out the moment they smelled a very obvious political trap—the remaining crowd was treated to a local cover band trying their best, which, obviously, didn't intrigue the sparse crowd.

Even Trump's most loyal disciples were bored. Charles DeJesus, a 44-year-old three-time voter from Butler, Pa., had this weekend circled on his calendar for half a year, only to show up to a complete letdown.

"It wasn't what I thought it was going to be, but that's OK," he told the outlet. He expected more people, a bigger fair-like atmosphere and more dining options — particularly the fried kind. "The fat boy in me was looking for some good food, but that didn't quite happen," he said. Still, he was happy to be there and said he did not detect any partisan leanings.

"It's just America," he said.

Trump took the stage on Wednesday to tell a handful of lonely onlookers that he single-handedly revived a "dead" nation. But the real comedic highlight was Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy trying to convince everyone that a military cover band was actually better than the superstars who boycotted them, throwing in a classic partisan insult just to make sure everyone knew how bitter they were.