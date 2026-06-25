Van Orden Blames Cost Of War On Iranians Closing Hormuz

Wisconsin's Rep Drunken Van Orden went on Newsmaz with one job to do - be a good little bitch and defend Trump's illegal war on Iran. He failed the moment he opened his mouth:

NEWSMAX: The deal with Iran, it seems that we still are getting these conflicting reports coming back from the Iranian side and from the US side in terms of the Strait of Hormuz, where we want everything to be moving again. Where do you think we stand at this point? DVO: I strongly encourage my fellow Americans, including members of Congress, to stop taking the talking points from the radical Muslim mullahs in Iran. That would be like listening to Adolf Hitler putting out some news about World War II. So, we just have to stop doing that. We are Americans. This war is justified. It costs a tremendous amount of money, but let's remember how much money is wasted when these radical Muslim mullahs can turn on and off the Strait of Hormuz, affecting the global trade of petrochemicals. It's unacceptable.

Talk about being unclear on the concept.

Apparently, the causal effect of Trump attacking Iran and Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz is completely beyond DVO's alcohol-infused brain's ability to comprehend. Another fact that is lost on DVO is that Iran was not closing the Strait of Hormuz when we had a peace plan with them, one that Trump ripped up because he was amazingly insecure and jealous of a Black man. Yes, those points are fairly redundant, but you have to repeat things incessantly for it to get through the thick skull of a Republican.

Then again, DVO doesn't understand that people tend to listen to the people who are telling them the truth, which is not the Trump regime's strong suit.

And as a final pro-tip for DVO: Stay away from Nazi analogies. You're confused about which side you are in that example.