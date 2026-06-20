Van Orden's Support For Farmers Goes Only So Far

Despite Rep Drunken Van Orden's claims that he would never abandon farmers, he won't go to hearings for them.
Van Orden's Support For Farmers Goes Only So Far
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 20, 2026

For years, Rep Drunken Van Orden has claimed to love and support the farmers in his district. He vowed that he would never leave them behind:

screenshot_2026-06-19_021807

And to show how much he supports the farmers, he's made a point of doing a lot of photo ops at farms in his district. He's even done the photo ops with various members of the cabinet. He even got Trump to come to Wisconsin for some unknown reason and sit in a barn on a farm.

Yes, old DVO sure loves and supports the farmers. But that love and support only go so far. For example, you can't expect DVO to do his job for them, can you?

Per a report from Heartland Signal, DVO has missed ten hearings - nearly half - on the ongoing farm crisis caused by Trump's tariffs and illegal war on Iran, even though voting records show that DVO was in Washington, DC, during those hearings.

A statement from his spokesperson offered this explanation:

In a statement to Heartland Signal, Grace Kim, Van Orden’s Communications Director, said the Congressman’s busy schedule is to blame for his absences.

“Members routinely face overlapping hearings, markups, votes, constituent meetings, oversight responsibilities, and official engagements,” Kim said.

Kim said Van Orden missed the hearings on April 16, 2026, and March 25, 2025, because of conflicts with the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. She also claims that Van Orden was participating in meetings at the Department of Defense on June 11, 2026. Reasons for missing the other hearings were not provided.

How much do you want to bet that those unexplained missed hearings were because he was too drunk and/or hungover to make it?

But DVO missing hearings really shouldn't come as a surprise. He's failed to meet with his constituents for years.

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