Was Laura Petrie A Pool Shark?

This was an actual pool shot by MTM.
By John AmatoJune 16, 2026

I was stumped today on what to post for an open thread, and I saw this.

In the 1962 episode, "Hustling the Hustler," during the pool scene, they were supposed to cut away and let a pool shark hit the shot after she just hit the balls, but miraculously, MTG sank all three balls, to the surprise of both stars.

They kept rolling the film, and the reactions were genuine.

Open thread.

UPDATE: There are primaries tonight. Leave your thoughts here. The California race to see who will replace Eric Swalwell in CA-14 is tonight, but it will take more time to count the votes. As always.

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