Happy 99th Birthday To Dick Van Dyke

Dick outdoes the Energizer Bunny
By John AmatoDecember 13, 2024

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Dick Van Dyke turned 99 today.

Happy Birthday!

In 2013, he also received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. In 2024, he won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series, the oldest winner ever.

And a massive shout out to the neighbors that rescued him from the latest Malibu fire.

Cinema Blend writes:

Following a win for the TV special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic at the Creative Arts Emmys, the movie and TV star was asked how he wanted to be remembered. In a video posted by THR he said he simply wanted to be known for making people laugh, something he has been doing for three-quarters of a century. Van Dyke said...

"For laughter, I hope. For making people laugh for 75 years. I’ve been in the business 75 years. I can’t believe it. And I’m still here, and performing."

I always say laughter is a key to happiness.

Similarly like Pauli's Exclusion Principle. Amato's postulate states:

You can't be angry and laugh at the same time.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon