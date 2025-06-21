C&L's Late Night Music Club With Van Cliburn

In 1958, pianist Van Cliburn shocked Russia and the world by winning the Tchaikovsky competition in a stunning upset..

The competition was set up to show off Russia's young crop of pianists as the best in the world, and it was a foregone conclusion that one of them would win.

His performances were so compelling and exhilarating that it forced the committee to reverse course, but the judges had to clear it with Khrushchev before awarding him as the victor for fear of retribution.

Van Cliburn changed all that.

Within the jury, meanwhile, pianist Sviatoslav Richter (who we named one of the greatest pianists of all time) described Cliburn as ‘a genius’, scoring him 100 out of 100. But what would Khrushchev make of this American usurper? Surely the Soviet leader would not tolerate such an affront? Quite the opposite, in fact. ‘Is he the best pianist?’ he is said to have replied when asked by the judges for his approval of their decision. ‘Then give him the prize!’ The two were later photographed sharing a warm embrace at the post-competition reception.

To Khrushchev's credit, he did the right thing.

Van Cliburn's performance made him an instant star.

