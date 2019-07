Tomorrow the nation will celebrate it's Independence. Also, tomorrow in DC, a moron will hold an asshole parade to compensate for many things he is lacking.

Let's cool it out tonight though with a little stroll and enjoy some sounds from Van the Man. Ever wonder if Pink Floyd were into Van's 1972 album Saint Dominic's Preview? Doesn't "Wish You Were Here" sound a bit like this one?

What are you listening to tonight?