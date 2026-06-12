We Want More Trump Impeachments, Not Less

He's such a petulant child, isn't he? There is no legal way to do this, but you can put it right up there with his gold peace prize.

Trump and his minions have discussed pushing lawmakers to pass a resolution aimed at voiding his first-term impeachments, according to people familiar with the matter. (Probably really incredulous people, who hope to embarrass him into stopping?)

The resolution would allow Trump to claim a symbolic victory on a matter that has dogged him since his first term, part of a broader effort to burnish his presidential legacy. It would have little legal significance, however, because the Constitution provides no procedure for undoing an impeachment, according to experts.

“It should be done because I did nothing wrong,” Trump said when asked about the resolution in a phone call this week with The Wall Street Journal. “It was a rigged deal—it was a whole rigged situation.”

Dear sweet Jesus. Why won't his cabinet stop him?