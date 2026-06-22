Wisconsin Election Official Wants Absentee Ballots Destroyed

For weeks now, Kash Patel has had his FBI goons in Wisconsin, investigating the 2020 elections for the umpteenth time because Trump will not or can not accept the reality that he lost. This investigation is on top of all the court hearings, all the audits, both by the state and by private groups, like the ultra-right-wing Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. The FBI goons have even gone to the homes of election officials in an act of intimidation.

WISN-TV's UpFront talk show spoke to Republican Don Millis, chair of the Wisconsin Election Commission, about this probe and the concern that hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots have not been destroyed yet. This is a concern because if the feds get their paws on them, they will know how every one of these people voted in every race in 2020, which is in direct violation of the Constitution.

Millis told UpFront that, from what he has heard, the investigation seems professional and is intended to prepare a report for higher-ups in Washington, DC. However, Millis did add that the agents were also bringing up "various conspiracy theories that certain grifters have put out there." Millis added that the FBI has been told repeatedly that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, as Trump insists there is.

What caught my attention is Millis' answer to the ballots:

UPFRONT: Don, as for the ballots themselves, the mayor just told us right now, in this moment, still, he essentially wants them destroyed if possible. Let's back up for a second, I guess. Are you surprised that that has not happened? MILLIS: I guess I'm a little frustrated. I did have a very constructive conversation with George Christensen, the Milwaukee County Clerk. I probably was a little bit harsh on him when I had comments in the past. But the point is that we still need to have these ballots destroyed. There are, as I learned yesterday, 265,000 absentee ballots from which you could determine how those 265,000 people voted, not just for president, but for anything else, any other office in 2020. And those ballots should be destroyed. No one's entitled to see those. Our constitution was built on the idea of a secret ballot. And I'm just frustrated that that hasn't happened. I just wish that the decision makers who are in charge of this would see that and move more quickly. UPFRONT: In terms of your conversation with George, is there a path to destroying them? Have you been reassured of that? MILLIS: I think that from what I can tell, I think they're doing as the most they can. I think that it may be advisable for the attorney general to intervene. There certainly is a statewide interest in keeping these ballots, these voters' preferences secret. And so I think that may help speed it up. But I think that he's been frustrated with the slow pace of the litigation.

Millis stated that he would like to see the Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul would choose to intervene to get the ballots destroyed. He further added that the best timeline would be to destroy the ballots tomorrow, but he is afraid that it would take weeks or even months to get this done.

I, too, would really like to know what the holdup is and why these ballots have not been destroyed yet. And since I am one of those voters who voted absentee, let me assure Trump that I sure as fuck didn't vote for his sorry ass.