Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Trumper Printing Company Massively Screws Up Absentee Ballots

A printing company that once flew a Trump 2020 flag beneath the American flag in front of its headquarters, is late printing absentee ballots for several Ohio counties and has screwed up nearly 30,000 ballots in Pennsylvania.
By NewsHound Ellen
13 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

The New York Times explains:

As the presidential election headed into the final stretch in late summer, counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania worried that a deluge of absentee ballot requests would swamp their printing capacity. So dozens of them contracted with Midwest Direct, a Cleveland mailing company.

But when it came time to print and ship Ohio ballots early last week, it was Midwest Direct that was overwhelmed. Several Ohio counties that expected absentee ballots printed by the company to land in voters’ mailboxes are now scrambling to print them themselves or find a last-minute contingency plan less than three weeks before Election Day.
In Pennsylvania, for instance, nearly 30,000 ballots sent to voters in Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, went to the wrong addresses.

The Times noted the “curious juxtaposition” of a company in such a business flying a Trump campaign flag outside its headquarters. The two brothers who own the company told the paper they have “freedom” to support whomever they want and don’t have an opinion on Trump’s false claims that voting by mail is a prescription for fraud.

There's “no evidence Midwest Direct has done anything improper with the ballots,” The Times reported. Also, “Election security experts said there was little any vendor could do to tamper with the integrity of absentee ballots.”

But even if it’s all just a big mistake by a company unexpectedly overwhelmed by its contract, you know that the snafu will make Donald Trump’s day. It doesn’t seem like the Trumper brothers are especially remorseful, either. From The Times:

Local officials said Midwest Direct offered a variety of explanations for why the promised absentee ballots were slow to be delivered, from mechanical breakdowns to a higher volume of ballot requests than anticipated. Mr. Gerken, the Lucas County [Ohio] commissioner, said there was little communication from Midwest Direct about why absentee ballots were not Toledo-bound.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.