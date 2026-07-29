Actor Turned Anti-Crypto Activist Points To White House For Crypto Crimes

Actor and director Ben McKenzie testified on Capitol Hill about the dangers of cryptocurrency. Known for playing heartthrob Ryan Atwood on the 2000s teen series "The O.C.", he is touring the United States and Europe to talk about his documentary on the cryptocurrency industry. The former teen TV star didn’t hold back about the risks of crypto and the crypto grift by the commander in chief. McKenzie on crypto fraud:

"When it comes to potential crypto crimes, the call is coming from inside the White House."

Trump's cryptocurrency dealings are getting more attention; John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" put a spotlight on the Trump family's crypto business on July 27.

Everyone Is Lying to You for Money

In May 2026, Austin, Texas, native McKenzie spoke with Texas Standard host David Brown at the KUT Festival in Austin about his crypto documentary—the former star of The O.C. directed Everyone Is Lying to You for Money, which premiered at SXSW London in 2025. According to Austin radio station KUT:

“[McKenzie] co-wrote the New York Times best-selling book Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud with journalist Jacob Silverman in 2023, which served as the basis of the documentary. McKenzie said that the crypto industry is targeting young men. He cited a recent Pew Research Center report that found 42% of men ages 18-29 have bought, traded, or used cryptocurrency.”

At the KUT festival, McKenzie discussed how the crypto industry targets young men. The actor told the media outlet:

“It is feeding on young men’s insecurities and misconceptions of who they ought to be. And young men and men in general are better marks for the industry.”

McKenzie Has Been Warning About Crypto Since 2022

@SenBlumenthal seemed to appreciate McKenzie’s testimony. The senator tweeted:

"Ben McKenzie maps out the potential crypto crimes of Trump & members of his Executive Branch—specifically how they have benefited from their financial ties to the shady foreign operator Tether."

While many of his Hollywood peers took crypto's money, McKenzie alerted people about cryptocurrency. In 2022, McKenzie interviewed Sam Bankman-Fried months before FTX collapsed. The actor and director is calling out cryptocurrency on The Daily Show and many other TV shows and podcasts while promoting "Everyone Is Lying to You for Money."

Check out the documentary; it looks amazing.