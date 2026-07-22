Bill O'Reilly Tells Trump To Take A Month Off Because He's Old And 'Hunching Over'

On the final segment of Bill O'Reilly's recent podcast, the former Fox News host and longtime friend of Trump told Donald to take a month off to recover from whatever is ailing him since he looks like he's struggling.

When a Trump supporter admits Demented Donald's health is deteriorating, that's news since most of the beltway media ignores his physical and mental issues as much as possible.

Kathianne Boniello caught Bill O also remarking on his physical ailments before transitioning into Demented Donald.

"Now I've noticed that he is hunching over a little bit and that's normal," O'Reilly said. "You get older, every malady in the world is going to visit you."

He noticed, even though that's the least of Trump's physical issues.

BILLO: So my advice to Donald Trump is to take the next month off if you can. Get into an environment where you like, golf, and relax a little bit. You got to deal with Iran. I understand that. Everybody understands it. But you can do that on the phone, and you can do that with your people coming, but need a breather.

Hunching? Trump can barely walk down stairs for God's sake.

Imagine if President Biden told the nation he was taking a month off to work on his health?

House Republicans would be holding multiple investigations to impeach Biden.

Look how they reacted to an auto-pen. "House Republicans to zero in on autopen use as part of investigation into Biden's health"

Trump's mental decline has set the country on fire. His mental downfall was on full display when he implemented his illegal tariffs scheme, which raised inflation in the US and was a tax on its populace.

That was the beginning. Being led by the nose like a housebroken puppy to attack Iran with Netanyahu is his recent insane decision.