Duffy's Son-In-Law Compares Himself To Washington, Jefferson

David Edwards reported that conservatives in Northwestern Wisconsin were not very impressed with Sean Duffy's son-in-law, Michael Alfonso, who is running for Duffy's old congressional seat. Personally, I would be more upset about the fact that Alfonso is a carpetbagger from Florida, who is living in the Duffys' basement while Duffy puts the squeeze on transportation companies to donate to Alfonso's campaign, but that's just me. We know Republicans don't give a crap about the law or integrity.

Alfonso, who is 26 years old, has since defended his lack of experience by comparing himself to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who were both 26 years old when first elected to public office.

Both Washington and Jefferson were indeed 26 years old when they were elected to the Virginia House of Burgesses. However, that's where any similarities end.

By the time Washington turned 26 and was elected, he had already served as a surveyor for nine years and was a major in the Virginia militia. And by the time Jefferson reached the age of 26, he was an established and respected lawyer.

In contrast, Duffy was a podcaster and starred in Duffy's reality TV show, which taxpayers had paid for. Hmm, not quite the same, is it?

If it's any consolation, I'm sure that there are plenty of people who are willing to help Alfonso pack and see him off to his home in Florida.