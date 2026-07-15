E. Jean Carroll Trolls Trump With Public Victory Lap Over $5.6M Payment

E. Jean Carroll did not go gentle into that good night.

She toppled statues, took scissors to the closet full of Versace, cleared the contents of the desk top in one dramatic fell swoop of the arm, and kicked the trashcan over on her way out the door.

Now, she's taking her well-deserved victory lap with a public "Haha! Better luck next time!" in the sitting US President's face.

Literal years after E. Jean Carroll won her civil sex abuse case against Donald J. Trump, the American author and advice columnist finally received a chunk of what the washed-up reality TV star-turned-dictator owed her.

Trump has spent more than 3 years fighting that verdict against him via every avenue he could conceive, only to find himself brutally shot down at every turn -- even by his own carefully stacked Supreme Court. The buck had to stop somewhere, as a judge finally ordered the release of the $5.6 million Trump owed to Carroll from escrow.

After the coins finally landed in her account, Carroll took to X with a simple but pointed post. Captioning a screenshot of the New York Times article that reported on the release of the funds, she quoted the famous first words astronaut Neil Armstrong spoke to NASA's mission control after he and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon in 1969: "The eagle has landed."

The Eagle has landed. pic.twitter.com/7fUfc86Q2P — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) July 14, 2026

Aaron Harison, spokesperson for Trump’s legal team, gave the Times a pouty recycled statement in the wake of Carroll's final victory, stating that "The American people stand with President Trump as they demand an immediate end to all of the witch hunts, including the Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll hoaxes" -- Which rings extra hilarious considering his own damn Supreme Court didn't even "stand with President Trump" on this nonsense.