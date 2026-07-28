At A Factory Full Of Line Workers, Trump Announces 250 New Luxury SUVs For Himself

That's nice, Mr. President, sir, but Americans are struggling to pay for groceries.
By Conover KennardJuly 28, 2026

Donald J. Trump used a speech at GM's Milford Proving Ground in Michigan to reveal that the White House has ordered 250 new Cadillac Escalades for the presidential motorcade, calling the SUV "the one and only" and telling the crowd "we look sharp in those Escalades."

He added that his security detail has always loved the vehicle, insisting that the fleet is overdue for an upgrade. The 2026 Escalade starts in the low $90,000s, with the high-performance V-series running roughly $170,000 — though the White House hasn't said what it's actually paying or when the new SUVs will hit the road.

"You know, we ordered, I think, 250 Escalades, right?" Trump said. "We ordered 250 Escalades."

"That's how we look sharp in those cavalcades, you know?" he continued. "We look sharp in those Escalades."

"Our guys are very spoiled," he added. "They're very spoiled. They like the Escalades. So do I. They were great to deal with."

That's nice, Mr. President, sir, but Americans are struggling to pay for groceries, healthcare costs, gas, and housing.

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