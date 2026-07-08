GOP Rep Discovers His Constituents Can Read The Bill He Voted For

A Nebraska Republican ran into an angry crowd when he tried to gaslight his constituents on Trump's megabill. At a Tuesday town hall, Rep. Mike Flood got an earful of boos while attempting to defend the "One Big Beautiful Bill" — and stumbled badly when a constituent pressed him on how disabled people would get insurance coverage under it.

And it wasn't just about Medicaid cuts, but Iran, SNAP, Ukraine, and NATO, too.

“Well, under the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ we protected—” Flood began, only to receive loud boos from the audience.

“We protected a system that if it had gone unchecked it would not have been long-term available for the people that are the most vulnerable,” Flood continued.

“We protected Medicaid in a bipartisan, commonsense way,” he added, as the audience continued to jeer the MAGA Congressman.

In truth, Trump's massive spending bill slashes roughly $1 trillion from Medicaid over the coming decade — a hit that will force hospital closures, strip away benefits, and hit disabled and elderly Americans hardest.

And this isn't the first time Flood has soft-pedaled what his vote actually means. Last year, he conceded that plenty of rural hospitals would have to brace for becoming little more than "an emergency room model" — stripped down to bare-bones services with the rest of their care gutted.

The gaslighting from Republicans is outrageous. November can't come soon enough.