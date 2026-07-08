J6er Cries About Being A Domestic Terrorist Looking For Love

John Cameron, a J6 insurrectionist who had been convicted and sentenced to a handful of days in jail and three years of probation, took to Xitter to bemoan the difficulties one has being a domestic terrorist looking for love.

I became single for the first time in twenty years when my ex-wife divorced me over J6. She couldn’t bear the doors slamming shut — family and friends turning their backs because of me. Dating is brutal enough. But my J6 story sends most women running, even the conservative ones. Most Americans have no idea the raw liberal hate and violence that erupts inside families the moment a J6er’s name is spoken. Every J6er is fighting to rebuild — jobs, relationships, a place in society — against a tidal wave of lies and mind-shattering negative press designed to destroy us. We have been persecuted to the brink. The left celebrates our pain and quietly hopes for our destruction.

Aww, poor little moron! Despite all his pain and suffering, Cameron vows that he "will keep fighting for the truth, love, and faith that called me to DC on that cold January morning."

It's not until you get to the end of all this drivel that you discover it's all a bunch of bullshit and that he's lying his ass off as much as he did when he tried to blame the insurrection on the Capitol police.

Cameron ends his post singing paeans to his "farmgirl girlfriend" that he is in love with. I wonder how she feels about him complaining that he can't find love. I wouldn't blame her one bit if she put him out on his worthless ass.

If there's ever been anyone who deserves to be alone, it's this dysfunctional dolt.