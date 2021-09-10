Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Gaetz Squirms Out Of 'Justice For J6' Rally For Insurrectionist Thugs

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said this week that he is declining to attend a rally to support the Jan. 6 rioters because he has plans with his wife.
By David

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said this week that he is declining to attend a rally to support the Jan. 6 rioters because he has plans with his wife.

CNN reported first reported on Wednesday that Gaetz had been invited to the Sept. 18 "Justice for J6" rally but had not responded to the invitation.

During an appearance on the Joe Pags Show, Gaetz slammed CNN for reporting that he had not yet made a decision.

"To my knowledge, I wasn't even invited to this rally," the congressman insisted. "But the new trick from the mainstream media is to create negativity around a person or an event or a gathering. And then if you're not the first to deny and denounce that activity then somehow you're culpable or you are involved and you need to be shunned."

"Look, I have plans with my wife on Sept. 18th," he continued. "I won't be attending that particular function but I do think it's dangerous for Republicans to fall for the trap of allowing the mainstream media to basically cast any event, any gathering, any circumstance, any people as inherently evil and you have an obligation to distance yourself from it."

Gaetz accused Democrats in Congress of hypocrisy because he claimed that they supported people who "actually rioted" over the death of George Floyd.

"Then they go and blame Republicans if we're not the first to denounce those who simply appear to be rallying because they want to ask questions about the conditions of detainees," he concluded.

Gaetz recently joined Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX) for an unannounced attempt to visit alleged rioters who were being held at a Washington, D.C. jail. Greene has referred to the defendants as "political prisoners."

The lawmakers eventually left after being refused entry to the facility.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team