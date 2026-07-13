Mark Levin Flips Out Over Democratic Social Programs' Popularity

Fox News pro-Iranian war gasbag Mark Levin spent almost 20 minutes in the opening of his Fox News weekend show, deriding democratic social programs and trying to fold it into communism because he's frightened of the popularity it brings against the fascist MAGA cult led by Trump.
The country is suffering under Demented Donald, but Levin promotes a version of the country that is a figment of his imagination and wingnut boogeyman.
LEVIN: Show me a communist regime where government disappears.
Show me a communist regime that's a worker's paradise.
Show me a communist regime that has affordability, whose shelves are full.
Show me a communist regime where there's civil liberties.
There is no communism in America.
There is no socialism in America.
And there never will be.
LEVIN: We have no monopolies in America, none.
We have large companies, small businesses, everything in between.
We have no oligarchs in America, none.
They exist in Marxist and fascist regimes.
We have the largest and most successful middle class the world has ever known, the most patriotic and loyal middle class the world has ever known, which not only rejects communism, but loves capitalism and our country.
The GOP is destroying the media by letting corporations like Paramount take over as much content as possible while using the FCC to try and silence Trump criticisms.
Trump runs the federal government like a fascist dictator and is enriching himself and his family on a daily basis and is not even trying to hide it.
Elon Musk is a white supremacist oligarch of the worst kind who spent close to $300 million dollars to reelect Donald Trump while taking over Twitter to transmit right wing conspiracy theories and lies.
The Trump government has taken stakes in at least 10 companies with Open AI on the block for more. Nationalizing industry? That's communism. Here's a list:
There are legitimate reasons for the government to do this, but let's not listen to a MAGA loon scream about communism when he's all for corporate socialism.
There is much more, but Levin depicts a country that doesn't exist except in the MAGA cult of denial.