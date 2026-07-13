Mark Levin Flips Out Over Democratic Social Programs' Popularity

Fox News pro-Iranian war gasbag Mark Levin spent almost 20 minutes in the opening of his Fox News weekend show, deriding democratic social programs and trying to fold it into communism because he's frightened of the popularity it brings against the fascist MAGA cult led by Trump.

The country is suffering under Demented Donald, but Levin promotes a version of the country that is a figment of his imagination and wingnut boogeyman.

LEVIN: Show me a communist regime where government disappears. Show me a communist regime that's a worker's paradise. Show me a communist regime that has affordability, whose shelves are full. Show me a communist regime where there's civil liberties.

There is no communism in America.

There is no socialism in America.

And there never will be.

LEVIN: We have no monopolies in America, none. We have large companies, small businesses, everything in between. We have no oligarchs in America, none. They exist in Marxist and fascist regimes. We have the largest and most successful middle class the world has ever known, the most patriotic and loyal middle class the world has ever known, which not only rejects communism, but loves capitalism and our country.

The GOP is destroying the media by letting corporations like Paramount take over as much content as possible while using the FCC to try and silence Trump criticisms.

Trump runs the federal government like a fascist dictator and is enriching himself and his family on a daily basis and is not even trying to hide it.

Elon Musk is a white supremacist oligarch of the worst kind who spent close to $300 million dollars to reelect Donald Trump while taking over Twitter to transmit right wing conspiracy theories and lies.

The Trump government has taken stakes in at least 10 companies with Open AI on the block for more. Nationalizing industry? That's communism. Here's a list:

Intel — an $8.9 billion stake, in effect a conversion of the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act grant into an equity position (~10%) Center for Strategic and International Studies

MP Materials — a 15 percent stake, making the Department of Defense the largest shareholder in the only fully integrated U.S. rare earth producer Center for Strategic and International Studies

U.S. Steel — a "golden share" giving the U.S. government permanent veto authority over key corporate decisions, rather than a typical economic stake Yahoo Finance

Lithium Americas — the Department of Energy took a 5% stake, plus a 5% economic stake in its joint venture with General Motors to develop Thacker Pass CNBC

Trilogy Metals — a 10% stake with warrants to purchase additional shares, tied to a $35.6 million investment in the Ambler Road mining project CNBC

USA Rare Earth — an 8% to 16% stake depending on warrant exercise CNBC

Vulcan Elements & ReElement Technologies — rare-earth startups where the Defense Department will receive warrants, and Commerce will get a $50 million equity stake in Vulcan Elements Foreign Policy

Westinghouse — a participation interest tied to an $80 billion nuclear plant financing deal with Cameco and Brookfield CNBC

xLight — a $150 million equity stake in this semiconductor lithography startup CNBC

L3Harris Technologies — a $1 billion Pentagon investment in its rocket motor business set to convert to common equity upon a planned IPO CNBC

Korea Zinc — a 40% stake in a Tennessee refinery, plus 10% ownership of the firm itself Foreign Policy

Atlantic Alumina (ATALCO) — a $150 million equity stake in this Louisiana gallium company, announced in January Foreign Policy

Nine quantum-computing companies (including IBM and GlobalFoundries) — the Commerce Department signed letters of intent for roughly $2 billion in CHIPS Act incentives to nine quantum-computing firms in exchange for minority equity stakes

There are legitimate reasons for the government to do this, but let's not listen to a MAGA loon scream about communism when he's all for corporate socialism.

There is much more, but Levin depicts a country that doesn't exist except in the MAGA cult of denial.