Mark Levin Flips Out On Nancy Pelosi: 'Fascistic' To Call Trump Criminal

The frantic damage control at Fox News continues.

And usually, Mark Levin is brought on to quote some ancient Supreme Court case or harumph his way through an "intellectual" argument which favors the Dear Leader.

These days call for different measures. Levin's job in this "crisis" is to go after Nancy Pelosi after criticizing "us" for, and I am not making this up, paying too much attention to Donald Trump.



MARK LEVIN: We endlessly talk what the president said. When he sneezes, when he blows his nose. When he brushes his hair. When he gets up in the morning. It’s Trump, Trump, Trump. Isn’t he a dictator? Isn’t he horrible? Can you believe what he said?” ...Let’s put the breaks on it. Nancy Pelosi is fascistic. She just declared the president of the United States a criminal based on, what? No due process, no court, no indictment. She stands up there and she announced the president of the United States a criminal. Nadler announces the president of the United States is a criminal.” These are the worst kinds of demagogues who are representing the mob, their base. They have taken over the House of Representatives for their own political purposes.

And of course, it's a bonus that Levin's Fox and Friends rant provided talking points for Trump.