Trump's Fifty-Four Minute Call To Fox And Friends: Attacks Pelosi As 'Sick Puppy'

Donald Trump joined his favorite morning lackeys in a bonkers interview Monday, and took time to attack Speaker Pelosi with his usual brand of vitriol for holding him accountable for his imbecilic (and deadly) response to the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Speaker Pelosi told the truth. Trump's Fox Morning Team -- his favorite three headed propaganda outlet -- did their best to help him clean up after himself.

Lead stooge Brian Kilmeade said people were heartened by how well Gov. Cuomo and Trump were working together, but then set Trump up for his usual dose of softball questions.

He read Nancy Pelosi's reactions, "As the president fiddles, people are dying, what's your reaction to that?" Kilmeade asked.

This is a typical question from most Fox and Friends hosts whenever Trump shows up there.

“Well, you know it's a sad thing,” Trump said

He continued, “She’s a sick puppy, in my opinion, she really is. She’s got a lot of problems and that's a horrible thing to say....”

Trump remarked he's gotten a lot of accolades from some fair people (OANN) and then he reiterated his self-proclaimed genius of closing down travel from China - even though it was weeks too late.

And it seems now there's a talking point coming from the White House, which is there was no action was taken because the Democrats were playing the "impeachment game" against poor, misunderstood Donald.

Trump said, "[Impeachment] Her game, where she ended up looking like a fool."

"All she did for the first long time was impeach, impeach," Trump repeated like a mantra.

He continued to call Speaker Pelosi a disgrace as his three stooges sat there in silence.

Trump never wants to be held accountable for all his misinformation and lies. That's especially true since the outbreak of this virus was first reported.

His many false claims have resulted in the spread of COVID-19 much further and faster than it should have been if the US had a competent leader.

And that's proven by the fact that he refuses to go on any credible news outlet where he can't control the questions or how they are being asked. It's why he loves his reelection campaign press conferences where he can obfuscate, attack, and move on quickly to another friendly reporter.

The only "sick puppy" here is Donald Trump.