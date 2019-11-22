Highlights Of Trump's Wacko 50-Minute Call With Fox And Friends

Donald Trump IS Crazy Uncle Liberty. That's why Republicans identify with him. And that's THE problem for those of us in the reality-based community. One of the inmates of the asylum has been put in charge. Of the entire country.

Above, even Steve Doocy tries to talk Trump down from the Crowdstrike disinformation stuff. Trump is literally doing the work of the Russian government propaganda disinformation attacks on the US.

And then he rambled on for over fifty minutes. I do not feel sorry for anyone at Fox. They've been through this before, and they know what a call-in with this rambling narcissist is going to be like.

My favorite (?) part was where he declared that he must be innocent because he watched five people on Fox say so yesterday.

Trump says "I watched five people on [Fox] yesterday saying there's nothing there [on impeachment]."



Does this guy just watch TV all day? — Chris Jones (@ChrisJones_1) November 22, 2019

Remember when he said he was too busy to watch it?

While meeting with Syrian president at the Whitehouse, @realDonaldTrump weighs in on #impeachmentHearings "I'm too busy to watch it, it's a witch hunt, it's a hoax...there's nothing there." pic.twitter.com/ozBAuoTAuu — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) November 13, 2019

Here are some highlights, posted on Twitter by fellow self-punishing journos and bloggers.

"I do want, always, corruption" -- quite the Freudian slip from Trump pic.twitter.com/x0ebXrjNrV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2019

Kilmeade seems a little disturbed as Trump rambles into claiming the border wall is electrified (I don't think this is true). pic.twitter.com/I31SvsKL3m — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 22, 2019

"She wouldn't hang my picture in the embassy ... it took like a year & a half or 2 years for her to get the picture up ... this was not an angel, ok?" -- Trump says one of his big beefs with Ambassador Yovanovitch was that she wasn't eager to hang up his portrait pic.twitter.com/KJKjd2WKpX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2019

Trump, to Fox & Friends, on Barr DOJ's probe of Russia investigation: "What you're going to see, I predict, will be perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of our country...I could get very much involved, but I don't...I don't have any obligation legally to [not get involved]" pic.twitter.com/t8OiTQzEa7

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2019

And now for something completely different: THE TRUTH about "Crowdstrike":

Crowdstrike is not a Ukrainian company. It's based in California. The DNC did not "give" "the server" to anyone, they had 140 servers, most of which were in the cloud. Crowdstrike imaged those servers and gave the data to the FBI.



None of what the president just said is true. https://t.co/iVXMDrC1NC — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) November 22, 2019

“Crowdstrike” is Kremlin disinformation - crafted by their intelligence services, & therefore military-grade propaganda & a weapon of war.

Dr. Hill warned POTUS & Repubs not to do this. It’s an attack.

POTUS is attacking us & Ukraine w/ Kremlin propaganda over US airwaves. https://t.co/pzOl2GIF1T — Lincoln's Bible (@LincolnsBible) November 22, 2019