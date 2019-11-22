Highlights Of Trump's Wacko 50-Minute Call With Fox And Friends

Donald Trump IS Crazy Uncle Liberty. That's why Republicans identify with him. And that's THE problem for those of us in the reality-based community. One of the inmates of the asylum has been put in charge. Of the entire country.
Above, even Steve Doocy tries to talk Trump down from the Crowdstrike disinformation stuff. Trump is literally doing the work of the Russian government propaganda disinformation attacks on the US.
And then he rambled on for over fifty minutes. I do not feel sorry for anyone at Fox. They've been through this before, and they know what a call-in with this rambling narcissist is going to be like.
My favorite (?) part was where he declared that he must be innocent because he watched five people on Fox say so yesterday.
Remember when he said he was too busy to watch it?
Here are some highlights, posted on Twitter by fellow self-punishing journos and bloggers.
And now for something completely different: THE TRUTH about "Crowdstrike":