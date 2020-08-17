Trump's 54-Minute Call To Fox And Friends Was As Bad As You Can Imagine

The Mad "King" is at it again, taking over an hour of Fox and Friends to congratulate himself.

More than 30 minutes into this Fox and Friends interview and still nothing new. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 17, 2020

always a treat to watch the president waste an hour of his day during a pandemic — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 17, 2020

Donald Trump lost his brother this weekend, but went golfing anyway and was up bright and early (?) to take over an hour of Fox News in order to toot his own horn. He doesn't have time for security briefings or CDC notices but he's got time for this.

On death of his brother Robert, Pres Trump said it was "a very hard" weekend. "He was my best friend...a tremendous guy." Says his brother was very competitive, but was not jealous. "He was behind me," said the pres of his brother. "He was a fantastic guy." — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 17, 2020

Which step of the grieving process is calling into Fox and Friends to brag about yourself and repeat the same old lies? — MikeBates (@MikeBates) August 17, 2020

Trump DOES NOT KNOW what his Interior Secretary is up to.

JUST IN: Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announces plans for an oil and gas leasing program in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, clearing the way for drilling in the remote Alaskan area. https://t.co/EDzasnzaBv — CNN (@CNN) August 17, 2020

On "Fox and Friends" this morning, one of the three potted plants asked the president about the breaking news that this was a done deal. He said a couple of times that it wasn't. — Michaleen (@michaleen) August 17, 2020

Great news for Joe Biden: Stable genius says "being president" is equal to "debate prep."

Steve Doocy asks President Trump about his debate prep, but Trump mostly just rants about his 2016 debate performances and "these stupid, stupid people from Portland." He says being president is itself debate prep. pic.twitter.com/2MBRKDj66q — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 17, 2020

I"ll bet the Fox and Friends hosts and producers are extra proud this morning.

Trump compares the Taliban to Fox & Friends hosts. No, really. pic.twitter.com/PxCFG3noNI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2020

UPDATE: The winner of the popular vote weighs in: