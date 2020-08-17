Trump's 54-Minute Call To Fox And Friends Was As Bad As You Can Imagine

The Mad "King" is at it again, taking over an hour of Fox and Friends to congratulate himself.
Donald Trump lost his brother this weekend, but went golfing anyway and was up bright and early (?) to take over an hour of Fox News in order to toot his own horn. He doesn't have time for security briefings or CDC notices but he's got time for this.
Trump DOES NOT KNOW what his Interior Secretary is up to.
Great news for Joe Biden: Stable genius says "being president" is equal to "debate prep."
I"ll bet the Fox and Friends hosts and producers are extra proud this morning.
UPDATE: The winner of the popular vote weighs in: