Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump's 54-Minute Call To Fox And Friends Was As Bad As You Can Imagine

Mango Mussolini takes to the Fox and Friends airwaves and it's as big a sh*tshow as you would expect. Fifty-four minutes of random nonsense.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

The Mad "King" is at it again, taking over an hour of Fox and Friends to congratulate himself.

Donald Trump lost his brother this weekend, but went golfing anyway and was up bright and early (?) to take over an hour of Fox News in order to toot his own horn. He doesn't have time for security briefings or CDC notices but he's got time for this.

Trump DOES NOT KNOW what his Interior Secretary is up to.

Great news for Joe Biden: Stable genius says "being president" is equal to "debate prep."

I"ll bet the Fox and Friends hosts and producers are extra proud this morning.

UPDATE: The winner of the popular vote weighs in:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us