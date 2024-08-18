'Can You Imagine?': Fox News Is Now Mad That Kamala Eats Doritos

Elisabeth Hasselbeck launched a rant on Fox News about Kamala Harris's email revealing that the Democratic nominee coped with Donald Trump winning the election in 2016 by binge-eating a bag of Doritos. That only makes Harris more relatable unless you're a miserable cultish trunt invested in the felonious rapist winning in November.

Just last week, Fox News's Outnumbered panelists were big mad that Kamala cooks. And now, Hasselbeck thinks Kamala's Doritos revelation means she won't be a good leader.

"You just talked about Kamala Harris supposedly eating a bag of Doritos, so emotionally charged after hearing this," she said of Kamala's response to Trump's win. "That's the commander-in-chief, potentially. That's the emotional response of the leader of the free world, which is to binge-eat a bag of Doritos. Are you kidding me?"

"Can you imagine Putin how he deals with things?" she asked. "Chugging down a bag of Sour Patch Kids because he's depressed about something not going his way?"

Girl, we were all binging on something. I recall pouring a glass of bourbon. Meanwhile, the felon throws ketchup at the walls when he can't cope with something -- but do go off.

Xitter users gave her a wake-up call.

Oh give me a break! Ronald Reagan was known to have stuffed his face with jelly beans frequently and all the while telling Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down that wall. Republicans going after Kamala Harris for eating Doritos is peek stupidity. https://t.co/Qfa9nOVpjj pic.twitter.com/0oSIxc1Jjq — 🌹Lorraine L. Hayden🌹 (@Ms_Raine) August 17, 2024

That's all they have. Fox News personalities need to start practicing saying: Madam President.