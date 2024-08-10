'The Tragedy': Now Fox News Is Mad That Kamala Likes To Cook

Fox News's Outnumbered panelists are used to propping up Donald Trump, who eats Big Macs by the fistful while downing a Diet Coke or ten. So naturally, they're mad at Kamala Harris for having kitchen skills. They got her this time, you guys. Kamala likes to cook.

Conservatives are desperate to find something with which to attack Kamala. Earlier, they were big mad that Harris used the word joy. And now it's cooking.

"I'm cringing," one panelist said. "I'm cringing. Julie, save me. Please. I'm cringing. From the sinking ship and the tragedy that is this."

"First of all, that's not doing women any favors," Julie Banderas said. "I mean, yes, it would be amazing to have a woman in the White House one day, right? That would be a huge glass ceiling shattered."

"But I don't want to hear about a White House, you know, president cooking like that," she continued. "And especially a woman."

"Like, I don't cook, and I proudly wear that badge," she added. "I am not domesticated whatsoever. And my kids are pretty much, you know, fending for themselves."

We need to start a "Foodies For Kamala" donation call. As a huge foodie, I'd definitely want to participate. Fox News has lost its damn mind. Some people cook as a hobby, and most Americans cook as a necessity. And why is it incredibly offensive to that nitwit if a woman cooks? I thought Republicans were into keeping women pregnant and in the kitchen -- unless you're making a fortune on Fox News demeaning others who have life skills.

That does it, Julie. You're never coming over for gumbo at my house, you weirdo. Kamala can come over anytime, though. She can look for the Kamala Harris sign in the front yard. We can exchange recipes while laughing at Julie.