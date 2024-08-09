Fox News: How Dare Kamala Harris Use The Word 'Joy'!

Fox News' Outnumbered panelists really struggled trying to attack Kamala Harris so they went to the well of the Lilliputians and came with up with a fairy tale critique.

BANDERAS: And I just have to call her out on using the word joy.

How weird is that for the vice president to come out of this presidential mess for the last four years and refer to it as joy?

OK, the American people are not joyful about their checkbooks. They're not joyful about inflation. They're certainly not joyful about the economy.

So what in the world is she talking about?

What is there to be joyful about?

Our borders?

No, no there.

There's nothing to be joyful about, other than getting a president in here to clean up the mess.