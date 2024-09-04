MAGA has been sharing videos showing Alexa shutting down when asked why they should vote for Donald Trump. However, when asked, "Why should I vote for Kamala Harris?" the device answered. I tried it with mine, and it said, "Quite frankly, I don't think bots should influence elections."

According to the red hats, on Harris, Alexa said:

"While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishment. As the first female vice president, Harris has already broken down a major gender barrier, and her career in politics has been characterized by a commitment to progressive ideals and a focus on helping disenfranchised communities."

When a Trump supporter asked Alexa why he should not vote for Donald Trump, he was told:

There are several reasons why you may not want to vote for Donald Trump. Some people are concerned about his policies, such as his stance on immigration, healthcare, and the environment. Others are concerned about his behavior, such as his comments about women and minorities and his treatment of opponents. Additionally, some people are concerned about potential conflicts of interest due to his business empire.

Alexa isn't wrong, though.

Commies are everywhere.

Amazon said it fixed the 'error.' If you vote for a candidate based on what a bot says, that's a YOU problem. However, I wouldn't want Alexa spouting off MAGA bullshit, but I don't ask it about politics. At any rate, Trump supporters, please spend your money on an Alexa, then destroy it. We will feel so owned.