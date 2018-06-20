Congressional Intern Yells 'F-ck You!' At Trump

Now if only those actually in Congress were so bold.

Source: Ny Post



A Congressional intern allegedly yelled “Mr. President, F–k You” as President Trump walked through the Capital rotunda on his way Tuesday night for a talk with legislators about immigration.

The F-bomb incident was captured on video as the president walked through the Capital rotunda on his way to the meeting with GOP congressmen.

The shouting takes place amid high tensions concerning Trump’s new “zero-tolerance” policy on immigration.

A reporter from Politico said that Capitol Police were on the lookout for a “young white woman” who had been wearing an intern badge.

It wasn’t clear Tuesday night if the police were looking to criminally charge the woman for her outburst.