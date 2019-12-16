Winter Donation Drive

Trump Can No Longer Control Fox And Friends As Poll Numbers Can't Lie

Even Fox and Friends can't spin the poll numbers on impeachment.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Donald Trump's favorite propaganda team was stunned after the latest Fox News poll showed that 54% of respondents want Trump impeached while 50% of them want him impeached and removed.

Trump, who has been acting like a narcissistic dictator since he was elected, would control every media outlet in America if he could, silencing and removing all of his political rivals and dissenting opinions.

Now he's having a problem controlling Fox. Because facts are getting in the way.

And he really only wants his supporters and sycophants on the airways of Fox News and constantly makes those thoughts quite clear on Twitter and during his insane rallies.

Brian Kilmeade, an expert Trump cheerleader, covered up the numbers as best he could to make believe the polling wasn't as bad to the Orange Julius as they truly were.

“A Fox poll came out and I was stunned by this,” Kilmeade said.

“It says 50 percent of the country want the president impeached. I was stunned to see the number because I thought that things were trending away” from impeachment.

Presidential fluffers like the three on Fox and Friends do their best to lie, cajole, spin their viewers and stroke Trump's ego.

Any news that is negative to their leader they turn into Stalinist propaganda, but it is pretty hard to do when damaging news comes from the network they work for.

In reality when a majority of the American citizens want this so-called president impeached and removed because there are multiple good reasons to. All their attempts at manipulating facts as well as outright lying are failing


