Markwayne Mullin Smears NYC As Being Head Of The Snake

Trump's sycophantic DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullen held a press conference to promote the One Big Beautiful bill, but instead attacked New York City, the Mayor and every politician not aligned with the extreme radical right when it comes to fulfilling Stephen Miller's white nationalistic deportation agenda.

Every state, city, and local community does not have to aid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the U.S. Border Patrol in any capacity during their caustic immigration roundups. It's the law, which is something Mullen knows nothing about.

Mullen, and every other Trump cabinet official during press events, acts like a Fox News host strung out on Red Bull at 3am.

Q: Can you clarify whether additional ICE personnel or resources have been deployed in New York, and whether New York has been cooperative? MULLEN: Well, we wouldn't give you our operational procedures if you were going to do it anyways, but either way, every day we're going out to the worst of the worst, and because of some of the policies that we see coming out of New York, especially New York City, we are possibly having to flex a little bit more, because we see a lot more criminal activity. People think that it's just the illegals that are here. The illegals, if you come around, it also has cartels that follow. We have serious gang violence that takes place. We've arrested some of the worst of the individuals that's coming out of New York City, because they feel like it's a safe haven, and when they come in here, they also bring in a tremendous amount of organized crime along the way, and then it spreads out to other cities that may not participate in the same direction that Madame wants to take this city. So we're going out, or the head of the snake, and if that's in sanctuary cities, we'll go to sanctuary cities to get rid of the worst.

More consultant written claptrap trying to force locals to accept their racism.

They constantly claim they arrest the worst of the worst, but refuse to prove it and instead ensnare US citizens, legal immigrants, and anyone who dares to protest them.

I wonder how many New Yorkers will be harmed by ICE?