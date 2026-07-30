Republican Lawmaker Wants To Ban Yoga Pants From Congress

Rep Drunken Van Orden (MAGA-corner bar) apparently believes his own bullshit and thinks that everything is going swimmingly, so he has time to worry about what Congresswomen are wearing on the floor of the House:

Yoga Pants should be BANNED on the House Floor says Rep Van Orden pic.twitter.com/kNyFuJQPin — CHARLIE COTTON (@hicharliecotton) July 26, 2026

DVO said that he is against yoga pants because they are too casual and that there should be more respect for the Institution.

Well, the good news is that if DVO doesn't like yoga pants in the House, he doesn't have to wear yoga pants in the House. I'm sure all of his colleagues would be grateful if he didn't wear them.

However, if he is worried about showing respect for the institution of Congress, maybe he shouldn't be wandering the halls, drunk as a skunk, screaming at teenage pages. Just saying.