Trump To Michigan Crowd: I've Done More For You Than Mom And Dad

The crowd just smiled and nodded.
By Conover KennardJuly 28, 2026

What was touted as an official White House speech on the economy turned out to be, unsurprisingly, a meandering hour-long rant in Michigan on Monday. At one point, he asked attendees which nickname they preferred for him to use for Joe Biden. “Sleepy Joe Biden or Crooked Joe Biden? Let's go,” he said.

Speaking to autoworkers at GM's Milford Proving Ground, Trump compared himself favorably to the crowd's own parents — insisting he's done more for them than the people who raised them, while graciously conceding their parents are "okay" and he wasn't going to knock them.

He offered this bit of self-flattery while touting his tariffs as the force reviving American auto manufacturing. This claim sits awkwardly next to the roughly 4,000 auto parts jobs Michigan has actually shed over the past year.

"The people that count, those people love Trump," the President insisted. "Because I've done more for you than your parents, okay?"

"Your parents are good," he continued. "I'm not going to knock your parents, but I have been better to you than your parents."

"That I can tell you," he added. "And they would agree with me. Wherever they may be, they would agree."

Once again (sigh), if Joe Biden had said anything remotely similar, the media would have a field day, but this will be ignored as Trump proves daily that his mental acuity should be questioned.

Trump: "I've done more for you than your parents, okay? Your parents are okay. I'm not gonna knock to your parents, but I have been better to you than your parents."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-27T19:19:06.280Z

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