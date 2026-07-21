Trump Uncertain A Shifting Of The Earth Was An Earthquake In Venezuela

During a meeting in the Oval Office with Lebanese president Joseph Aoun, Trump claimed the US went to war with Venezuela and then described the devastating earthquake on June 24th like a toddler.

Most of Trump's comments throughout were either lies, misquotes or exaggerations, but a couple stood out.

"We went to war with Venezuela, and the war ended in one day," he said.

Pulling a black-ops kidnapping of the Venezuelan president Maduro was not a war.

Trump then riffed on how great Venezuela is doing until something bad happened.

TRUMP: Venezuela is a very happy place, had a tragic incident with the, you know, with the event that took place a couple of days ago, a couple of weeks ago. What a terrible thing that was. They had a they had a movement, a shifting of Earth that was unbelievable. Nobody has ever they've never seen anything like it. A lot of people were killed. So it's all unrelated. But, by the way, we were the first ones there to help. Then, as well, it was an earthquake. I guess you'd call it was a pretty massive earthquake.

He guesses?

Shifting of the ground? He couldn't find the right word.

I imagine Susie Wiles had to describe what an earthquake is to Trump. But really, he could not find the right word.

A 7.2-.5 earthquake is massive, but it wasn't something that "nobody has ever they've never seen."

In 1994, Los Angeles had a 7.1 quake. In 2025, Kamchatka, Russia had a Magnitude 8.8 earthquake. That is insane.

Myanmar had a devastating 7.7 earthquake that killed an estimated 5000 people.

This has been "Kindergarten Rock," brought to you by Demented Trump.

WHERE IS JAKE TAPPER???!!! Where is the Beltway press, all abuzz with the news of his unfitness for office? The man could not remember the right word for earthquake and he's supposedly running a war??? WHERE IS THE PRESS?