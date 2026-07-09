War Piggy, 80, Melts Down Over Peace Prize Loss — Then Gets The Winner's Gender Wrong

Donald J. Trump is once again arguing he was robbed of a Nobel Peace Prize — this time even as he's restarted military action against Iran. The 80-year-old made the case to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from a NATO summit in Turkey, the same trip from which he'd ordered a major round of strikes on Iran's government and conceded that any ceasefire with Tehran was effectively dead.
"I mean, think of the wars I settled. Eight!" he said, regurgitating the same debunked and mentally exhausting lie. "Wars that were going on for 30… even if you look in the Congo, the Congo versus Rwanda, I settled it, after 14 years and about 15 million people had their heads chopped off. I settled that one. I settled eight wars."
“I should have won that award more than anybody that ever received the Nobel Peace Prize, because nobody settled wars... I settled eight of them, because of a certain type of personality, I was able to settle them," he added.
The gender confused President:
“Did you tell Machado not to go back to Venezuela the other week, and what’s your relationship?” a journalist asked. “You mean, did I tell him a long time ago?” Trump replied, even though Machado is a woman.
Trump has repeatedly touted a running list of eight wars he claims to have personally solved: Armenia-Azerbaijan, DRC-Rwanda, Serbia-Kosovo, Egypt-Ethiopia, India-Pakistan, Israel-Iran, Israel-Hamas, and Cambodia-Thailand. He's occasionally alluded to a ninth, though what that one is remains unclear — even to him, apparently.
The trouble is the list doesn't hold up well under scrutiny. The Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire owes much of its groundwork to the Biden administration, not Trump. The DRC-Rwanda conflict is still ongoing. So are the India-Pakistan and Israel-Iran disputes, along with the Cambodia-Thailand conflict. Israel's ceasefire with Hamas is one Israel itself is repeatedly accused of violating. The Egypt-Ethiopia "conflict" was never a war at all — just a diplomatic dispute. And Serbia-Kosovo hasn't seen active fighting since 1999, well before Trump was ever in office.
In short: of eight claimed victories, roughly zero are clean wins.
Wow, so that means Trump is trying to grab credit for things he hasn't done? That can't be. Say it isn't so.
Trump: Actually, I would say I should have won that award more than anybody that ever received the Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/M2Cyrx99P4
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2026