War Piggy, 80, Melts Down Over Peace Prize Loss — Then Gets The Winner's Gender Wrong

Donald J. Trump is once again arguing he was robbed of a Nobel Peace Prize — this time even as he's restarted military action against Iran. The 80-year-old made the case to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from a NATO summit in Turkey, the same trip from which he'd ordered a major round of strikes on Iran's government and conceded that any ceasefire with Tehran was effectively dead.

"I mean, think of the wars I settled. Eight!" he said, regurgitating the same debunked and mentally exhausting lie. "Wars that were going on for 30… even if you look in the Congo, the Congo versus Rwanda, I settled it, after 14 years and about 15 million people had their heads chopped off. I settled that one. I settled eight wars."

“I should have won that award more than anybody that ever received the Nobel Peace Prize, because nobody settled wars... I settled eight of them, because of a certain type of personality, I was able to settle them," he added.

The gender confused President:

“Did you tell Machado not to go back to Venezuela the other week, and what’s your relationship?” a journalist asked. “You mean, did I tell him a long time ago?” Trump replied, even though Machado is a woman.

Trump has repeatedly touted a running list of eight wars he claims to have personally solved: Armenia-Azerbaijan, DRC-Rwanda, Serbia-Kosovo, Egypt-Ethiopia, India-Pakistan, Israel-Iran, Israel-Hamas, and Cambodia-Thailand. He's occasionally alluded to a ninth, though what that one is remains unclear — even to him, apparently.

The trouble is the list doesn't hold up well under scrutiny. The Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire owes much of its groundwork to the Biden administration, not Trump. The DRC-Rwanda conflict is still ongoing. So are the India-Pakistan and Israel-Iran disputes, along with the Cambodia-Thailand conflict. Israel's ceasefire with Hamas is one Israel itself is repeatedly accused of violating. The Egypt-Ethiopia "conflict" was never a war at all — just a diplomatic dispute. And Serbia-Kosovo hasn't seen active fighting since 1999, well before Trump was ever in office.

In short: of eight claimed victories, roughly zero are clean wins.

Wow, so that means Trump is trying to grab credit for things he hasn't done? That can't be. Say it isn't so.