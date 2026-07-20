Where's The Brain Bleach: Hunter Biden Paints Mental Image Of 'Really Kinky' Ted Cruz

In an appearance on progressive pundit Jennifer Welch’s I’ve Had It podcast, Hunter Biden got particularly candid when it came to his thoughts, feelings, and theories on Texas MAGA Senator Ted Cruz's sex life.

According to former President Joe Biden's controversial second son, he's unsure as to whether Ted Cruz is gay or not, but he's all but certain that the Texas Republican is into some "really kinky" stuff, going so far as to imply that there may even be animals involved behind the (thankfully) closed doors of Cruz's private life.

The rather bizarre conversation came to fruition after Welch asked for Biden's take on the "Top 3 MAGA laptops" he would like to see publicly revealed -- a play on the infamous Hunter Biden laptop scandal that still to this day plays rent-free on an infinite loop inside the hollow brains of the MAGA movement.

Hunter couldn't answer fast enough: "Ted Cruz, of course. 100%."

"Ugh, do you get a gaydar ping from Ted?" Welch asked the former First Son.

"No, you know what I get, I get a really, really kinky weird sh*t-type thing," Biden answered, before going in for the kill shot: "It may be gay, it may not be gay, it may be a little bit of this, it may be a little bit of that, but it may involve animals, too."

Biden, who owns his own sordid and scandal-ridden past full of private moments made painfully public, noted that he personally understands exactly what it's like when your "digital life" becomes a public joke, referencing a 2017 scandal in which Cruz liked a tweet that featured a video of adult film star Cory Chase. Cruz ultimately blamed the staffer for the alleged "mistake."

But Hunter's empathy for Cancun's finest visitor stopped there.

"But no, he likes like weird, weird stuff. Weird stuff," Biden went on to add. "Like maybe even stuff that, you know, involves like — I don’t even want to say. He’s a horrible human being."

Do with that mental image what you will.