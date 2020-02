Ted Cruz, US Senator from Texas, has a podcast? (Link goes to Ted Cruz's podcast.)

Bless his heart he's already got 13 episodes up. (It's gonna take you a while to catch up with those of us who have 500 weekly episodes in the can, Ted.)

And after 13 episodes Ted Cruz knows that his podcast is UNDER THREAT by a Bernie Sanders presidency!

TED CRUZ: As bad as it is now, in a Democratic administration, in a Bernie Sanders administration, they would — I am not exaggerating when I say this podcast could very well be off the air.

Bernie get rid of Ted Cruz's podcast? pic.twitter.com/mFulCLeObp — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) February 11, 2020

This definitely belongs in the "Is it a threat or a promise" file. — Kimberley McLean (@skirmley) February 11, 2020