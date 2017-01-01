Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Happy New Year, Crooks and Liars! We've gone from Festivus, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanza all the way to welcoming Baby New Year 2017 - what a week! We've said goodby to iconic performers and role models, and we've seen the perfidy of Trump up close (and always personal). I want to conclude this week with posts from some of the other chaps and chapettes who often sit in the morning round-up chair as a fitting way to kick-off Mike's Blog Round-Up for 2017.

Infidel 753 makes some predictions, well, probabilities for 2017.

Stinque reminds us that comedy is hard.

Bluegal gives us the last Professional Left Podcast of 2016 (and it's a good one!)

Bonus Track: Because sometimes we need to feed our souls, Garden Collage tells us the story behind Andy Warhol's Flowers.

Thank-you, Crooks and Liars, for letting me be a part of your day. It is a true honor.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


