Donald Trump: Waterboarding Used To Be 'Just Short Of Torture' And 'It Works'

In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity at the White House, Donald Trump waxed poetic on how awesome and successful "waterboarding" is and how back in the day it was considered "just short of torture."

Hannity got right into the debate about reopening CIA 'black sites" and the use of "enhanced interrogations." Both men were miffed as to why America doesn't torture anymore.

Sean was especially upset with ABC's David Muir's lengthy Trump interview from Wednesday and put forth a scenario where Muir's daughter was kidnapped. "Would you not water board that guy?"

Really, Sean I thought kids were off limits.

Trump, the historian that he is, said, "It used to be used because they said it really wasn't torture, it was the one step slightly below torture."

Hannity, "That's why it was legal."

Trump, "Torture is real torture. Waterboarding is I'm sure not pleasant, but waterboarding is just short of torture, when all of a sudden they made it torture."

He continued, "I spoke with people the other day, who are in this world that we are talking about. They said absolutely it works.Absolutely. Now, General Mattis said he doesn't intend to use it. I am with him all the way. Do I believe it works? Yes, I do."

Hannity then promoted the persistent, and false, right-wing claim that waterboarding uncovered Osama Bin Laden's whereabouts. The Senate Intelligence Report on torture "came to the conclusion that those claims are overblown or downright lies."

Trump then asked, "Do you have even a doubt that it works?

Hannity, "None. Not one."

Good to know, Sean. We're well aware that it's you and your network setting policy in the Trump White House. Your stupid show is the only "intel briefing" Trump actually attends regularly!

@JoyAnnReid Photo of his intel briefings (in the blue-warm glow of Hannity) pic.twitter.com/UT1nzIGhMD — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 26, 2017

Who knows what time period they are talking about when "waterboarding" was legal and was suddenly re-categorized as such since the U.S. helped draft the 1948 International law which banned torture.

Also, The U.S. Supreme Court has held since at least the 1890s that punishments which involved torture are forbidden under the Eighth Amendment.[4]

Trump then used the 9/11 attacks to justify his support of torture.

As usual, no amount of real information about torture will ever change Trump's mind.

God forbid he should take a look at the extensive Senate report on torture.

Trump did say he's listening to General Mattis on this point, who is against torture, but how long will that last?

I wonder if Gregg Phillips told Trump that torture works because that's what Trump wanted to hear?