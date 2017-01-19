ACLU Blog: Why Are DC Police Keeping Their Body Cameras Off During Inauguration and the Women’s March?

The Big Empty: It's A Simple Question, Tom Price

Ian Welsh: What Can You Do In These Troubled Times? (Spoiler: Step 1 is 'acknowledge death' which is not nearly so depressing as it sounds.)

Off the beaten path: If you love science stuff, how about a bullet getting shattered BY a piece of glass? These videos (one and two) on Prince Rupert's Drops are extremely cool. (h/t my husband)

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal of The Professional Left Podcast. Yes, we'll have a show up on Friday.

Sent tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.