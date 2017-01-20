Upworthy has 25 positive things you can do during, and instead of, the inauguration.

Film School Rejects has what you should watch on television/netflix/dvd instead of the inauguration.

We the Unicorns lists what you should watch on YouTube instead of the inauguration.

DGOMag (Durango) has a list of political albums to listen to instead of....you get the idea.

Round up by Blue Gal / Frances Langum of The Professional Left Podcast and you bet your sweet internet kitty we'll have a show up by end of day. But it won't be about the inauguration.