Gothamist: Crime levels in New York City drop to record lows.

Washington Monthly: A look back at President Obama’s top 50 accomplishments.

Shakesville: Most of the 2016 election post-mortems missed the forest for the trees.

Robert Stavins: The good news is that while President Trump tries to make the Middle Ages great again, in states like California the environment is better.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Symptoms of Cillizza may include uncontrollable regurgitation of conventional wisdom.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The debt is the issue of the day, and one that, if Obama is beginning to eye his legacy as president, could go a long way toward shaping how history remembers him. Make this speech a deficit speech." (Chris Cillizza, on President Obama’s upcoming State of the Union address, February 10, 2013.)

