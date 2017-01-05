Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Gothamist: Crime levels in New York City drop to record lows.

Washington Monthly: A look back at President Obama’s top 50 accomplishments.

Shakesville: Most of the 2016 election post-mortems missed the forest for the trees.

Robert Stavins: The good news is that while President Trump tries to make the Middle Ages great again, in states like California the environment is better.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Symptoms of Cillizza may include uncontrollable regurgitation of conventional wisdom.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"The debt is the issue of the day, and one that, if Obama is beginning to eye his legacy as president, could go a long way toward shaping how history remembers him. Make this speech a deficit speech." (Chris Cillizza, on President Obama’s upcoming State of the Union address, February 10, 2013.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


